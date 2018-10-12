Best Hardware True Value in Apache Junction celebrating 39th anniversary

Best Hardware True Value, 237 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is celebrating its 39th anniversary.

The store opened in 1979 with owners Louis and Sue Deadmond, along with their sons Vince and Olen.

“The store grew and became a successful Apache Junction landmark. Vince and Olen bought the store and several of their kids have worked in the store. Currently, Olen’s wife Kelli works in the office and Vince’s daughter Sarah works on the floor and in the office, according to a release.

“Best Hardware owes much of its success to the hard work and dedication of past and present employees,” Vince Deadmond said in the release.

“Many of our customers have been with us for most of that 39-year run. Many of our customer’s kids grew up shopping in the hardware store and now they are the ones doing the household projects under the sink or on the roof, just like their parents or grandparents used to do,” he said.

“Stop by Best Hardware for solutions to your hardware problems and help us celebrate our 39th anniversary. During our celebration we have some special pricing on close-outs that will save you 50 percent or more. Shop while selection is still good,” he said in the release.

For more information, call 480-982-7461 or go to truevalue.com/besthardware.

Best Hardware True Value has always had that neighborhood home town feel, along with current solutions to solve your hardware needs. The crew has been working hard this summer to improve your ease of shopping experience. So, please stop by and see why shoppers have been loyal to Best Hardware for 39 years. You can also visit us on line at www.truevalue.com and shop online.

