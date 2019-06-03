Barro’s Pizza to raise funds for Arizona families affected by pediatric cancer

Children at Ava’s Tree House, where kids with cancer can be kids, according to donate.azcancerfoundation.org/campaign/avas-tree-house/c197836. (Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children)

Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi are teaming up for the fourth year this June to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

In June, all Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds up to $40,000 from the sale of any lunch special to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. The local nonprofit’s mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment, according to a release.

“Helping others in our community is paramount to our family and our business,” Bruce Barro, owner of Barro’s Pizza, said in the release. “We are constantly looking for ways to make a difference in our community so, in June, we will donate all proceeds from the sales of any lunch special purchased to help families that have children battling cancer.”

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children was founded by Chrisie Funari after she lost her young daughter, Ava, to cancer. Ms. Funari traveled the country seeking the best treatments and care for her daughter. Knowing the struggle and the toll it takes on the family, Ms. Funari started the organization to empower families by ensuring they have a secure place to live, access to medical treatment and continued support, according to the release.

“Barro’s Pizza goes to such great lengths each year to support our mission,” Ms. Funari, president and founder of Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, said in the release. “We are so thankful for their generosity each summer. The money donated will help cover expenses associated with a child’s cancer diagnosis, provide Sunshine Packs filled with items that provide comfort and fun while undergoing treatment and emotional and financial support for end of life.”

Go to barrospizza.com and azcancerfoundation.org.

