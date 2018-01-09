Banner Goldfield Medical Center in Apache Junction to host open house Jan. 13

Banner Goldfield Medical Center, 2050 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, will be hosting an open house 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 13. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the health care providers and learn about some of the services offered at the facility including emergency care, surgery, medical imaging and intensive care.
Light refreshments will be served and there will also be raffle prizes.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information about Banner Goldfield Medical Center and the services offered, go www.BannerHealth.com/goldfield.

