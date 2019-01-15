Banner Desert Medical Center seeking volunteers

Banner Desert and Cardon Children’s Medical Centers in Mesa have openings for volunteers to fill many positions, including courtesy cart drivers, greeters, gift shop sales and various clerical positions.

Volunteer Services Director Carly Ofsthun said there is a need to continuously recruit volunteers because 50 percent of the volunteers are students who move on after fulfilling their academic requirement, according to a press release.

“Our volunteers are all ages, but the students tend to cycle through once they have completed their hours,” Ms. Ofsthun said in a prepared statement.

Ms. Ofsthun said the application process to volunteer is just like applying for a job, so applicants should be prepared for it to take about four to six weeks, including a full background check and occupational health screening.

“It’s a lengthy process, but worth it to ensure we’re getting quality people into volunteer positions that are meaningful to them and support our customer obsession,” she said.

Ms. Ofsthun said courtesy cart drivers are in the highest demand, and fulfil one of the most critical needs.

“This is a large medical campus and the cart drivers play an important role in making the experience easier for our patients and visitors to navigate,” Ms. Ofsthun said.

Karen Anderson, from Tempe, has been a volunteer courtesy cart driver for two of her five years as a volunteer at Banner Desert, a release states.

“I just love seeing the smile on someone’s face when I drive up in my cart to rescue them from being lost, or from having to walk a long distance from where they parked,” Ms. Anderson said in a prepared statement.

She began volunteering after retiring from being a dispatcher with the Mesa Police Department.

“I wanted to be useful and be of benefit to others,” she said.

Volunteers can work as little as four hours per week, with a minimum six-months or 100-hour time commitment required.

