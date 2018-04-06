Banner Desert, Cardon Children hospitals seeking teen volunteers for summer

The Banner Desert Medical Center and Cardon Children’s Medical Center campus is accepting applications for a teen volunteer program for the summer.
The medical campus at 1400 S. Dobson Road in Mesa works with teens who help by volunteering to greet guests, assist in the gift shop, deliver supplies to medical units and other important services, according to a release.
Volunteering is way to gain professional experience and helps with college applications. Volunteer coordinators believe the summer program may work better for many students’ busy schedules, according to the release.
Summer teen volunteers will serve eight hours a week weekdays May 21-July 27. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
Applications are due May 4 and can be submitted online at www.bannerhealth.com/desert. An interview session for selected applicants will take place at 3:30 p.m. May 8. For information, call 480-412-4879.
