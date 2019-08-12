Award recognizes Mountain Vista Medical Center’s commitment to quality stroke care

Mountain Vista Medical Center at 1301 S. Crismon Road. (facebook.com/MountainVista)

Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Road in Mesa, a member of the Steward Health Care family, has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, according to a release.

The Get With the Guidelines program provides hospital teams research-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients, the release states.

This year’s award marks the second consecutive year Mountain Vista Medical Center has been recognized for its excellent treatment of stroke patients.

“A stroke patient loses approximately two million neurons each minute stroke treatment is delayed,” Leann Bauernfeind, Mountain Vista’s stroke program coordinator, said in the release. “Every second counts when it comes to stoke care, and this recognition further demonstrates our staff’s commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely.”

Mountain Vista earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period, according to the release.

These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

The hospital also received the association’s Target Stroke Elite Plus Award. To quality for this recognition, Mountain Vista met specific quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke, the release states.

“We are pleased to recognize Mountain Vista for their commitment to stroke care,” Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, said in the release. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

About Mountain Vista Medical Center

Mountain Vista Medical Center is a 178-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in east Mesa offering comprehensive health care services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, orthopedics, breast care, maternity care, women’s services and help for a broad range of medical conditions. Go to mvmedicalcenter.org.

