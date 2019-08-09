AT&T brings hundreds of jobs to Mesa with new call center

AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa) AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa) AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa) AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa) AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa) AT&T call center in Mesa. (City of Mesa)

AT&T has created 500 jobs at a new, state-of-the-art customer call center unveiled recently. The 97,000-square-foot call center is within AT&T’s corporate campus at 1355 W. University Drive in Mesa.



“We’re proud that AT&T continues to grow and invest in Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a release.

“This new facility is a great endorsement of Mesa’s thriving economy and business-friendly environment,” he said.



The Mesa call center will support customers with multiple AT&T products and services. It offers the latest technology and a fun, modern interior design with an Arizona theme. New additions to AT&T’s Mesa campus also include an auditorium, fitness center, recreational space and new outdoor landscaping, according to the release.



“This new call center offers a fantastic work environment equipped with the latest tools designed to allow our people to focus on customers,” Jamie Barton, AT&T executive vice president of sales and service centers, said in the release. “The talent we’ve found in Mesa will help ensure customers receive the high level of service they expect.”



The call center is just one part of AT&T’s continued investment in the greater Phoenix area. After the ribbon cutting, employees participated in a company volunteer event to pack food boxes for United Food Bank. The effort is a part of AT&T’s Believe Phoenix initiative to address hunger and food insecurity in the Valley, the release states.



“We believe in the importance of investing our time and resources to help the communities where our employees live and work,” Toni Morales Broberg, president of AT&T Arizona, said in the release. “This call center and Believe Phoenix mark the beginning of a new chapter of our commitment to the Valley. I could not be prouder of our employees here and the work we are doing to make a positive impact.”



