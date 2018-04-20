Arizona Tractor Supply Co. stores donate $11,975 to fund FFA projects

Tractor Supply Co. and the National FFA Organization are supporting Arizona’s next generation of agricultural leaders through the third annual Grants for Growing program.
This year, Arizona Tractor Supply stores raised $11,975 through customer donations to fund local, youth-led agriculture projects made possible by the initiative, according to a release. The Apache Junction store is at 10545 E. Main St.
Tractor Supply Co., a rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., awarded five grants to Arizona FFA chapters that requested funding to build or enhance sustainable educational projects that will further their students’ understanding of agriculture. In Arizona, the grants will help fund a variety of projects including improving a chapter’s swine barn and greenhouse and gardening initiatives.
“Grants for Growing not only allows us to invest in Arizona communities, but also invest in Arizona youth who are the future of the agriculture industry,” Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply, said in the release “This program gives students hands-on learning experience as they watch their ideas turn their communities into stronger, more sustainable places.”
Between Jan. 10 and Feb. 14, FFA received nearly 600 applications from FFA chapters across the country detailing how they would start or expand a unique and sustainable project. This year, Tractor Supply awarded grants to more than 270 FFA chapters nationwide.
Coinciding with National FFA Week, Tractor Supply hosted a 10-day in-store fundraising event nationwide, which offered shoppers the opportunity to donate at checkout in support of the program. The fundraiser collectively raised a record-breaking $830,000 for National FFA Foundation. Many FFA chapters participated in additional fundraising opportunities at their local Tractor Supply stores to supplement donations, including bake sales, car washes and more.
Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million for the National FFA Organization. In total, the initiative has funded 994 grants supporting projects involving more than 103,000 students.
For more details about the program, visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. With 28,000 team members, 1,700 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At March 31, 2018, the Company operated 1,700 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 31, 2018, the Company operated 172 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.
About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members as part of 8,568 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.
About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.
