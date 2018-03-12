Arizona Tiremen Services wins inaugural Light the Trail competition

Arizona Tiremen Services, 482 W. Apache Trail, won the inaugural Light the Trail competition where Apache Junction businesses put up lights during the Christmas season.
The business is owned by Robert Matsch and Christa Rizzi, also an Apache Junction City Council member and Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board member.
The Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism Committee hosted the event. Area residents selected the winner in an online survey of photos.
“They meet once a month to float ideas on how to make the downtown look better and more attractive,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, who started the committee, said at the March 6 council meeting.
“One of the ideas that came in the last year – we actually had this idea for the last few years, we finally started to put it into action this year – and that is to light up the Trail with Christmas decorations, both businesses and eventually trying to get the city to do the light posts, etc.,” he said.
“A lot of people said that where they came from in the Midwest and wherever, that this is kind of a tradition in the whole town and you go down there at Christmas and just look at the lights,” the mayor said.
“It was small starting out, but it’s got to start somewhere,” he said.
“I think we had approximately 20 participants,” Councilwoman Rizzi said at the meeting.
Other participating businesses included the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, Crazy Horse Saddle Shop, Dairy Queen, Handlebar Pub, Judy Holder Insurance, La Casita, Los Favoritos, Nature’s Wonder, Obie’s Trains, Phoenix Metro Towing, RJ Rockin’ Automotive and Western Plaza Barber Shop, according to a post at the focal point and tourism’s committee’s Facebook page.
“We’re hoping that the competition will grow and we’re hoping that all of the businesses in the downtown will get serious in a good competition and light the whole Trail so that people will come to Apache Junction Christmastime, make the loop around the Trail and make Apache Junction a destination,” she said.
“And it doesn’t have to be the Trail. I think we had some folks on Superstition participate and there’s also businesses on Broadway,” Mayor Serdy said.
“So starting right now, I’m calling the businesses out to get ready for next year to make it bigger,” he said.
