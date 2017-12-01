Arizona Corporation Commission’s annual report online

The Arizona Corporation Commission’s annual report, which outlines the commission’s achievements during fiscal year 2016-17, is available on the commission’s website. Over the past year, the commission took action to protect utility customers, ensure reliable services to small water companies, connect rural Arizona to broadband, and created new processes to streamline the formation of new businesses, according to an ACC press release.
Go to http://azcc.gov/annualreport to see the full report.
The Arizona Corporation Commission was established by the state’s constitution to regulate public utilities and business incorporation. The five commissioners elected to the corporation commission oversee executive, legislative, and judicial proceedings on behalf of Arizonans when it comes to their water, electricity, telephone, and natural gas resources as well as the regulation of securities, pipeline, and railroad safety. To learn more about the Arizona Corporation Commission and its commissioners, visit http://azcc.gov