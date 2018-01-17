Apache Mini Mart in Apache Junction new U-Haul dealer

Jan 17th, 2018 · by · Comments:

(Photo courtesy of U-Haul Company of Arizona)

Apache Mini Mart, 2925 W. Superstition Blvd., owned by Tariq Husayno, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Apache Junction community. The business will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a press release.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 480-982-0731 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Apache-Junction-AZ-85120/023420/ .

The business also offers U-Haul Truck Share 24/7. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie