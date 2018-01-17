Apache Mini Mart in Apache Junction new U-Haul dealer

Apache Mini Mart, 2925 W. Superstition Blvd., owned by Tariq Husayno, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Apache Junction community. The business will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a press release.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 480-982-0731 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Apache-Junction-AZ-85120/023420/ .
The business also offers U-Haul Truck Share 24/7. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.