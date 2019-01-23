Apache Junction nonprofit Genesis Project seeks community support

Dawn Winsor, left, a volunteer from LifePoint Church in San Tan Valley, served a spaghetti dinner to Salvador Delgadillo and Bobbie Holt, clients at the Genesis Project in Apache Junction. (File photo)

The Genesis Project in Apache Junction seeks the support of the community through the Arizona state income tax charitable contribution dollar-for-dollar tax credit.

Taxpayers may receive a tax credit up to $800 on their Arizona state income tax for making a contribution to a qualifying charitable organization, according to a release.

The Genesis Project, a faith-based 501(c)3 organization, has been feeding the hungry for more than 12 years. It is the only soup kitchen in northwestern Pinal County and has served more than 550,000 hot and healthy meals.

The nonprofit has served meals five days a week in Apache Junction since 2006. In 2018 alone, Genesis served more than 74,000 meals, according to the release.

Taxpayers filing as single and unmarried head of household have a maximum credit amount of $400. Taxpayers who are married filing jointly have a maximum credit of $800.

“You get a dollar-for-dollar credit on taxes owed to Arizona. Individuals making cash donations to these charities may claim these tax credits on their Arizona personal income tax returns. Contributions can be made until April 15,” according to the release.

Donation may be made at genesisprojectaz.com or by mail to P.O. Box 5156, Apache Junction, AZ 85178.

