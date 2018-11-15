Apache Junction mobile home park to be sold in online and live auction

A gated 55,000-square-foot mobile home park at 153 and 211 N. Ocotillo Drive in Apache Junction is to be sold in an auction.

Cunningham Partners LLC is marketing the property, according to a release.

Online bidding began Nov. 8. The live auction will begin at noon Dec. 5 at Clear Title Agency, 4864 E. Baseline Road No. 106 in Mesa.

Bidding is to begin at $325,000, according to the release.

The property includes 16 rental units, 15 of which are occupied. The mobile home park is within walking distance (one-fourth to a half mile) to Wal-Mart, Safeway, Starbucks and several other retail/grocery establishments, Carl Cunningham, president of the auction company, said in the release.

“The mobile home park has consistently provided annual income of approximately $90,000 for the current owner,” Mr. Cunningham said in the release.

In addition to mobile home spaces, it has a main house, an office and two apartments, as well as a coin-op laundry room, he said.

“This would make an outstanding investment with existing cash flow, or the new owner could consider moving into the house and using the office to manage the business,” Mr. Cunningham said in the release.

Detailed information about the property, the auction and links to the online bidding platform are at ZinBid.com. Individuals seeking additional information may call 602-647-4900.

