‘Apache Junction’ dropped, new name ‘Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce’

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to rename the chamber the Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce.

The new name will become effective Nov. 10 when the chamber unveils its new logo and branding elements, according to a release.

“The chamber’s reach has always extended beyond Apache Junction,” Steve Byfield, Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce Board chairman, said in the release.

“This name change more accurately reflects the chamber’s mission to promote, develop and unite the business community around Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, and east Mesa,” he said.

The Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce has 420 members. Its goal is to increase 35 percent within the next five years, according to the release.

“Changing the name is critical to ensure the chamber reaches its highest potential,” Michael Eastwood, president/CEO for the Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.

“As people and businesses continue to move to the East Valley, the future of business truly is in the Superstition region corridor and this name puts the chamber ahead of the growth,” he said.

Incorporated in 1960, the chamber offers benefits and advocacy for more than 400 members.

Serving the areas surrounding Apache Junction, the chamber facility at 567 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction also houses the Apache Junction Visitor’s Center. The Arizona Office of Tourism designated visitor center accommodates more than 30,000 visitors annually while receiving thousands of phone calls and distributing information for relocation and tourism throughout the world. For more information, visit ajchamber.com

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.