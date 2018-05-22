Apache Junction chamber’s community awards banquet May 24

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is holding its Community Awards Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Roadhaven Resort, 1000 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“Get out your formal wear and join us for a night to remember as we celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations that do so much for our community,” according to a release.

The event will begin with a wine and beer social starting at 5:30 p.m. with live entertainment by Amazing Pianos playing throughout the social.

A full dinner and dessert will be catered and two drinks will be provided.

For information, contact Allyson Dunn at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com.

