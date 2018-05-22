Apache Junction chamber’s community awards banquet May 24
The Lost Dutchman Marathon won the Nonprofit of the Year award at the June 2017 chamber Community Awards Banquet. From left are Lost Dutchman Marathon volunteers Melissa Hopkins, Sara Feraldi, Bob Benjamin, Kristi Falb and Jodi Ehrlich. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is holding its Community Awards Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Roadhaven Resort, 1000 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
“Get out your formal wear and join us for a night to remember as we celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations that do so much for our community,” according to a release.
The event will begin with a wine and beer social starting at 5:30 p.m. with live entertainment by Amazing Pianos playing throughout the social.
A full dinner and dessert will be catered and two drinks will be provided.
For information, contact Allyson Dunn at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.