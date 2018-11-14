Apache Junction chamber seeking new president/CEO

Mike Eastwood is no longer president and chief executive officer of the Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, according to a release.

“Effective immediately, Mike Eastwood is no longer the CEO and president of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce,” Steve Byfield, Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce Board chairman, said in the release.

“We wish him well and hope the best for him. We are excited about what the future holds for us and our members. We thank you for your continued support,”Mr. Byfield said.

Incorporated in 1960, the chamber offers benefits and advocacy for more than 400 members.

Serving the areas surrounding Apache Junction, the chamber facility at 567 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction also houses the Apache Junction Visitor’s Center.

The Arizona Office of Tourism designated visitor center accommodates more than 30,000 visitors annually while receiving thousands of phone calls and distributing information for relocation and tourism throughout the world. For more information, visit ajchamber.com.

