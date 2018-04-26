Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce to host Shop Local

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Shop Local event.
Residents can get a discount card and a list of participating businesses at the chamber’s offices at 567 W. Apache Trail. Residents can receive up to 25 percent off regularly-priced items and services until October 31st for only a $1 donation,
Residents can also download the “Apache Junction Shop Local” App at no cost, according to a press release.
The chamber is encouraging residents to follow the program each week to find out who the Featured Business is to receive their super saver discounts available for only one week, a release states.
There is also Lunch Mobs, which will be at 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the featured restaurant. Residents can eat at these restaurants for a discounted price.
The chamber says this program is the its way to say “thank you” because the consumer creates the foundation that supports the local businesses to create a thriving community.
When residents shop at locally-owned businesses, their money is recirculated over and over creating up to 75 percent more tax revenue for the community and state. Tax revenue supports local schools, local job market and city improvement projects, among others, a release states.
