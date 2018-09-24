Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce restructures management team

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce recently added Heidi Geldis-Young and Rody Espanol to its team.

Ms. Geldis-Young will take over as the Director of Events and Marketing while Mr, Espanol will take on the role of Territory Manager, according to a press release.

Prior to her new post, Ms. Geldis-Young was the President to the Events Committee. She used a quote to explain her excitement about joining the team, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. – Helen Keller.”

She comes with years of experience in planning, strategizing and executing events. During this transition she will be working closely with Karyn Burwell, operations and communications director, a new role for her as well.

Ms. Burwell and Ms. Geldis-Young said they are excited to start working as a team and are looking forward to what the future holds, a release states.

Mr. Espanol will be reporting to Michael Bell, business development manager. Mr. Espanol has an extensive background in sales and said he is looking forward to growing the chamber with the new team.

“The Apache Junction Chamber is thrilled with the new team, various backgrounds and business experiences they all bring to the chamber,” Chamber President and CEO Mike Eastwood said.

The chamber said it will be posting updates on the Festival of the Superstitions, changes with the chamber and the New Discovery Magazine, according to a release.

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce serves its members and the people of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, east Mesa and its businesses.

As a business organization that provides opportunities for personal growth, business success and community leadership. It has 400-plus members throughout the Valley and seeks to help each member realize their business and community involvement goals.

Regardless of the size of a member’s organizations, the chamber works with leaders at all levels to develop a strategy that supports the culture and specific objectives of their enterprise.

A committee structure allows members to participate in delivering cutting edge events and programs that add real value for all participants.

Staff is focused on meeting the needs of members and partnering with other business and community organizations to “move the needle” on key issues in the community that impact public policy, employment, investment, education, business growth and the nonprofit community.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.