Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce names business development manager

Michael Bell is the new manager of business development at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.

“It is a true privilege to assume this role with the AJ Chamber, and I look forward to helping promote, develop and unite the business community in and around Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and East Mesa while developing programs that give value to members and allow them to grow and prosper,” Mr. Bell stated in a release.

During his term, Mr. Bell will be focusing on developing new initiatives to support the business community, including growing membership, a member-to-member loyalty program, business relationship development among others.

“The Apache Junction Chamber is thrilled with Michael’s background and the business experience he brings to the chamber,” stated Mike Eastwood, chamber president and CEO, stated.

According to Mr. Eastwood, Mr. Bell will be focusing on the visitor map and event sponsors, along with hiring a part-time sales person in his first few months as he meets members and local businesses.

For more information about the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, visit ajchamber.com or stop by the office, 567 W. Apache Trail.

