Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member mixer April 19

Apr 4th, 2018 · by · Comments:

An Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member-appreciation mixer hosted by Dolly Steamboat is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Canyon Lake marina on Apache Trail/State Route 88. Drive north from Apache Junction for 16 miles.

Cost is $20 per person. Two representatives per member business allowed.

To register, contact Allyson Dunn at the chamber at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com.

Also contact Ms. Dunn to attend the 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, mixer hosted by Skin Therapy Redefined inside Hairworks Salon, 212 W. Superstition Blvd. Suite No. 102; and the June mixer and annual members Meeting hosted by Roadhaven Resort, 1000 S. Idaho Road.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie