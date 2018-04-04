Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member mixer April 19

An Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member-appreciation mixer hosted by Dolly Steamboat is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Canyon Lake marina on Apache Trail/State Route 88. Drive north from Apache Junction for 16 miles.
Cost is $20 per person. Two representatives per member business allowed.
To register, contact Allyson Dunn at the chamber at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com.
Also contact Ms. Dunn to attend the 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, mixer hosted by Skin Therapy Redefined inside Hairworks Salon, 212 W. Superstition Blvd. Suite No. 102; and the June mixer and annual members Meeting hosted by Roadhaven Resort, 1000 S. Idaho Road.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.