Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce honors volunteers, members at annual banquet

More than 130 people gathered recently to learn who the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce would recognize for their contributions to the community in 2018. Their achievements were chronicled at an awards banquet held at Roadhaven Resort, 1000 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The recipients were: Dr. Sunjung Park, Central Arizona College Professor of the Year; Pamela Turner, Apache Junction Unified School District Teacher of the Year; Mark Henderson, Arizona State University Professor of the Year at the Polytechnic Campus; Apache Junction Police Detective Steven Jeansonne, Police Officer of the Year; Superstition Fire and Medical District Firefighter/Paramedic Ken Simkins, Firefighter of the Year; Councilwoman Robin Barker, Volunteer of the Year; Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, Nonprofit of the Year; Independent Wellness Center, Small Business of the Year; Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News, Medium Business of the Year; and Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Large Business of the Year.

Andrea Chisolm, owner/general manager of Amazing Dental Care and chairwoman of the chamber’s executive committee, was presented with the inaugural Legacy Award.

The recipient of the annual award is to be chosen by employees of the chamber of commerce, Michael Eastwood, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, said at the May 24 banquet.

“We thank you very much. We appreciate what you do for us and how you sponsor, donate, support us,” he said of local businesses. “So we came up with a new award this year and it’s going to be called the Legacy Award,” he said.

“We have a person who has been very special to us,” he said. “She was our past chair and then they hired me. About three weeks into it, the chair decides to resign, so I get a new chair. He lasted two days, so I’m thinking, ‘Wow. Is it me? OK.’ and then my treasurer resigned. So this person came back and stepped in as chair,” he said of Ms. Chisolm.

The chamber awards for large, medium and small business, non-profit and volunteer were voted on though an online survey and 587 people participated, Mr. Eastwood said.

Large business nominees were: Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Central Arizona College Superstition Mountain Campus and Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Medium business nominees were: Lost Dutchman Realty, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News and Little Caesars.

Small business nominees were: Independent Wellness Center, Amazing Dental Care and Scott’s Stucco Works.

Non-profit: Apache Junction Food Bank, Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.

Volunteers: Tess Nesser, Carol Handy and Robin Barker.

Awards were also presented to businesses that donated funds to the chamber. They were:

Silver sponsors, donating more than $4,000: Fry’s Food Stores and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Gold sponsor, donating more than $5,000: Republic Services.

Platinum sponsors, donating more than $6,000: Amazing Dental Care, Banner Goldfield Medical Center and Hensley Beverage Co.

For information on the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, contact Allyson Dunn at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com, or go to www.ajchamber.com.

