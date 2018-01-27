Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce business fair Jan. 27 and March 10

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s annual business fair is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, 7151 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Dolce Vita at Superstition Mountain, 3301 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

The free community event brings together residents and visitors with local businesses.

The chamber is accepting vendor applications and recommends getting them in prior to Jan. 15. E-mail events@ajchamber.com for the vendor application. For more information, call
480-982-3141.

