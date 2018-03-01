Apache Junction chamber business fair March 10

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Dolce Vita, 3301 S. Goldfield Road.
“The Amazing Dental Care Business Fair presented by Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is back,” Allyson Dunn, of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “It is a free community event that brings together residents and visitors with the local businesses. Not only do visitors get to meet and greet the trades, they also get to participate in raffles, enjoy food, and drink free coffee.”
For more information, call 480-982-3141. Stop by the chamber at 567 W. Apache Trail or e-mail events@ajchamber.com for a vendor application.
Event sponsors include Amazing Dental Care, Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, Dolce Vita and Republic Services.