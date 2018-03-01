Apache Junction chamber business fair March 10

Mar 1st, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is holding a business fair March 10 at Dolce Vita.

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Dolce Vita, 3301 S. Goldfield Road.

“The Amazing Dental Care Business Fair presented by Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is back,” Allyson Dunn, of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “It is a free community event that brings together residents and visitors with the local businesses. Not only do visitors get to meet and greet the trades, they also get to participate in raffles, enjoy food, and drink free coffee.”

For more information, call 480-982-3141. Stop by the chamber at 567 W. Apache Trail or e-mail events@ajchamber.com for a vendor application.

Event sponsors include Amazing Dental Care, Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, Dolce Vita and Republic Services.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie