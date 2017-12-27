‘Angel’ investors sought for East Valley, regional startups

The PHX East Valley region is becoming a hot bed for innovative startups. However with many great startups on the rise additional capital funding needed for continued growth can at times be scarce.
That is why the PHX East Valley communities and regional leaders have formed a regional partnership to catalyze economic growth by raising awareness of the importance of angel investing and enhancing access to early-stage funding for our regional startups.
The PHX East Valley Angel Investor Initiative aims to teach potential angel investors about the techniques, benefits and community impact of angel investing through educational workshops. Our leaders aspire to identify, educate and activate local angel investors in order to provide startups with access to early-stage capital to get their business to the next level.
So, what exactly is an angel investor and do you qualify?
An “angel” is an individual with a net worth of $1 million or an annual personal income of $200,000 who invests his or her own money in a startup company in exchange for an equity share in the business. Many “angels” not only invest money into the business, but time as additional capital to help grow the entrepreneur’s startup.
Join us 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, as we will be hosting our fourth angel investor workshop at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center, which will focus on setting the terms of a deal in order to structure investments that reduce risk while helping a startup company become successful.
This workshop is free and open to the general public whom have an interest in learning more about what it takes to become an angle investor. To register to attend and/or learn more, visit www.investphxev.org.
Editor’s note: Chelsey Faggiano is an employee of East Valley Partnership. The partnership is made up of approximately 125 businesses and government leaders from communities including: Apache Junction, Chandler, Florence, Fountain Hills, Gila River Indian Community, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, Salt River Pima- Maricopa Indian Community and Tempe.