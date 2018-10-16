Andrea Garcia appointed to nonprofit Duet’s Board of Directors

Andrea Garcia, a Mesa real estate agent, has been appointed to Duet’s Board of Directors.

Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through its vitally needed, free-of-charge services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies, according to duetaz.org.

Duet was started in 1981 by The Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson and Church of the Beatitudes in Phoenix. At that time, the name was Beatitudes Center Developing Older Adult Resource), which later changed to Duet: Partners In Health and Aging in 2009, according to the website.

Ms, Garcia, a family transition specialist of S4 Real Estate Group, found out about Duet through her former role as director of client services at Cypress HomeCare Solutions, according to a release.

“Upon learning about Duet and what they do for the community, I knew immediately it was an organization I needed to get involved in,” Ms. Garcia said in the release.

“The staff has a genuine interest in the cause and mission. They are a small, yet forceful army tackling difficult problems; making a difference in the lives of others. My hope is to be one who makes an impact in the community Duet serves,” she said.

Ms. Garcia is married and has three sons. Philanthropy is important to her family, she said.

“We believe in caring and loving on others that need it more than we do,” she said in the release.

“We’ve adopted a Duet neighbor we help grocery shop and the boys are involved with that,” she said.

Ms. Garcia said she is excited to serve on the Duet board and help in other ways.

“I’m looking forward to volunteering more often and helping with any upcoming Duet events,” she said in the release.

“My goal is to increase Duet’s awareness with the hopes of increasing the number of volunteers we have. It’s a personal goal of mine to find more sponsors or partners willing to donate funds to further our mission and vision,” she said.

For more information on Duet, go to duetaz.org.

