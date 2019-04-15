Allegiant begins nonstop service to Grand Junction from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Allegiant began service April 5 from Grand Junction, Colorado, to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

“We’re are excited to bring more travelers to the Phoenix/Mesa area,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a release. “We know that Grand Junction-area travelers will enjoy all that the Valley of the Sun has to offer—golf, hiking, dining and more.”

The new year-round route will operate twice weekly between Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) and Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA). Go to Allegiant.com.

“Greater Phoenix is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and we are thrilled that Allegiant is increasing service at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, chair of the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “Allegiant’s new nonstop to Grand Junction, Colorado is great for Phoenix residents looking to get away and for sun-seeking vacation travelers interested in visiting the Valley of the Sun.”

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

