Allegiant adds Texas, Oregon destinations from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Allegiant has added two new nonstop routes to Phoenix via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from McAllen, Texas and Redmond, Oregon.

“We’re excited to announce yet another expansion in one of the most popular and longest-standing destinations in our network – Phoenix,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a release. “The beautiful Valley of the Sun offers so much to visitors including great dining, relaxing spas, beautiful golf courses and amazing outdoor activities.”

McAllen, Texas via McAllen International Airport, beginning Oct. 3. Redmond, Oregon via Redmond Municipal Airport, beginning Oct. 4.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and will bring nearly 36,000 passengers to the Phoenix / Mesa area annually, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy. Flight days, times and fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport applauds Allegiant’s continued investment in Greater Phoenix and Arizona,” J. Brian O’Neill the airport’s executive director and CEO, said in the release. “These new nonstop destinations will be very popular with the record number of air travelers choosing the convenience and value of Gateway Airport.”

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors is made up of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix. Go to gatewayairport.com.

