AJ Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Janice Young Vocals

The AJ Chamber gathered at Janice Young Vocals for a ribbon cutting. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce joined with Janice Young Vocals to host a ribbon cutting at Ms. Young’s place of employment at 567 W. Apache Trail.

Ms. Young has been singing professionally since the age of 12. She began performing on stage with her family’s gospel music band, according to a press release.

She sang and toured with several choirs and competed in vocal competitions, garnering several awards for vocal performance. Ms. Young lived in Nashville where she recorded a CD entitled “Remember Me” that has received several positive reviews.

Ms. Young, a release claims, embraces a wide variety of musical genres that include classic country, jazz standards, classic rock and current pop and rock.

She is known for her classic vocal stylings, rich tones, as well as her expressive style and ability to connect with her audience. She can be hired for Corporate events, parties and any event that requires entertainment.

