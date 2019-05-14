AJ Chamber, Farmers Insurance host ribbon cutting

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Farmers Insurance hosted a ribbon cutting for a Farmers Insurance office. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce joined with Farmers Insurance agent Michael Rodriguez and his team for a ribbon cutting of the company’s new office at 105 S. Delaware Drive. The event was Thursday, May 9.

Mr. Rodriguez said, via a press release, he and his team are happy to be part of the Apache Junction community.

“We love being a part of the community and having so many clients who live here full time and we specialize in helping our winter visitors manage their coverages as well,” he said in a prepared statement.

Farmers Insurance offers a variety of options including auto, home, life, renters, business insurance and financial solutions.

The Apache Junction Chamber partners with federal, state and local entities, community organizations and the business community to create an environment that is attractive to positive economic growth and opportunities, according to the chamber’s website.

