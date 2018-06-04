Aerospace firm expects to hire up to 125 in move to Mesa

AQST Space Systems is moving its headquarters from Puerto Rico to Mesa.

The company plans to manufacture and assemble rockets for small satellites and expects to begin production by the end of 2018, according to a release.

The aerospace systems technologies solutions company has secured space for headquarters operations at Falcon Field Airport and plans to acquire additional space for its manufacturing operations.

AQST expects to hire up to 125 employees, including engineers, welders, technicians, satellite operators, data scientist managers and other support personnel over the next three years, the release stated

“When companies decide to move their headquarters to our state, it’s a testament to the pro-business climate in Arizona,” Gov. Doug Ducey stated. “AQST has confidence in Arizona and its workforce. We are proud they’ve decided to make Arizona their home, as they continue to grow their aerospace and defense company. We congratulate them and wish them success.”

Arnaldo Soto, Jr., chairman and CEO of AQST, stated Arizona has welcomed the company. “We especially like the collaboration exhibited by the aerospace and tech business community, led by Governor Doug Ducey’s pro-prosperity agenda.”

AQST provides “strategic approach planning to the space and defense industry, utilizing space systems, satellites, robotics, automation, Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology,” the release stated. The company supports industries ranging from aerospace, high-tech regulated manufacturing, bio-pharma and life sciences, telecommunications, space infrastructure and scientific research and development.

“AQST is an exciting addition to both Mesa and Arizona’s thriving tech industry,” Mayor John Giles stated. “Their decision to locate in Mesa is a great endorsement of our business-friendly environment and the forward-thinking, public investment in the Falcon District.”

