Abrazo Community Health Network building new microhospital in Mesa

When the new Abrazo Mesa microhospital opens, it will include a 12-bed emergency department, an operating room and eight inpatient rooms, along with additional services, according to a press release.

The facility will focus on providing emergency and lower acuity inpatient procedures as part of Abrazo’s continuum of care. The facility is at 5750 E. Baseline Road near the A.T. Still University campus.

“Medical care continues to evolve with a consumer focus and this is a new model for bringing healthcare services into the community,” Abrazo Market CEO Frank Molinaro said in a prepared statement.

“The Mesa microhospital will offer a patient-friendly design with emergency and acute care services in an efficient, convenient location. It’s designed to provide close integration with our other facilities for patients who may require more complex care.”

The facility’s emergency department will be open around the clock and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians. Additional services will include surgery, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy and other outpatient services in the 32,500-square-foot building, a release states.

“Abrazo Community Health Network is investing in the East Valley to offer consumer options and additional access for those who are seeking value, quality and convenience in healthcare,” Mr. Molinaro said.

Abrazo’s Mesa microhospital is expected to create about 50 full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs, a release states.

“Our goal is providing an integrated system of care closer to home for those who choose Abrazo Community Health Network for their care. We believe this type of facility will offer the quality and efficiency today’s healthcare consumers expect,” Mr. Molinaro said.

Abrazo Community Health Network operates five hospitals throughout the greater Phoenix area, along with physician practices and outpatient centers.

General contractor for the Mesa hospital is Adolfson & Peterson Construction; the facility was designed by E4H Architects.

