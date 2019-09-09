$40M Crismon Gateway Village has Phase II launch in Mesa

Black Rock Coffee in Crismon Gateway Village, 1839 S. Crismon Road in Mesa. (Submitted photo)

Crismon Gateway Village, 1839 S. Crismon Road in Mesa — a $40 million project with a mix of retail, restaurant, office building and a 128-unit multifamily with individual suite patios — has been in development for more than three years.

Director of leasing and retail sales investments, Mary Nollenberger, and Nicole Ridberg of Senior Advisors, have been working with her long-time client, Rick Richmond with CCR North LLC, to bring the mixed-use development to life, according to a release.

A ground-breaking ceremony for Phase I launched in 2017 and brought in tenants such as Black Rock Coffee, Bella Nail Bar, Filiberto’s, Radius Fitness and Doc’s Artisan Ice Cream, which completes the occupancy on the first phase.

“We chose the location because of the community around it, the awesome building, and the future growth coming into the area,” Joshua Rodgers, owner of Radius Fitness, said in the release .

The Phase II launch Sept. 5 was be held at 1839 S. Crismon Road in Mesa.

Alongside Sassy’s Café & Bakery, Phase II tenants will include Martin Dental, the release states.

Mary Nollenberger

“We have been intentional about hearing the voice of the community and responding to their wishes in creating a family gathering spot with amenities chosen to be unique – a place to relax and enjoy the special moments of life,” Ms. Nollenberger said in the release.

