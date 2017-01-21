Children can write a 300-word essay to receive free Lost Dutchman Days rodeo ticket

Children in kindergarten through eighth grades are being sought to write a 300-word essay on “what my family means to me.” Every child who submits an essay will receive a free rodeo ticket.
Winners in the categories of kindergarten-third, fourth-sixth and seventh-eighth grades are to receive two adult and two child Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo tickets for Friday, Feb. 24, along with two carnival passes. Winners will also read their essay at the Friday rodeo.
Turn essays into the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, by Feb. 17.