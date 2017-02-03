World Series trophy coming to Chicago Cubs rally on Feb. 24

The city of Mesa and the Chicago Cubs announced at the Mayor’s State of the City breakfast that a community rally will be held noon-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa. The rally celebrates the return of the now reigning World Series Champion Chicago Cubs to Mesa for the kick-off of the 2017 baseball season. This celebration will not only feature speakers such as Manager Joe Maddon and several Cubs players but will also include the World Series trophy, its only public stop in Arizona on the State Farm Trophy tour, according to a press release.
“Our partnership with Mesa is part of our success,” Michael Lufrano, Chicago Cubs executive vice president, said in the release. “We worked together to build the best spring training center in baseball and something that we think gives us an edge.”
The event will kick-off at noon with a special program honoring the team led by Mesa Mayor John Giles and the unveiling of the 2016 World Series championship trophy.
“This is an exciting time for our community with more than 50 years invested in this team and a long history of working to improve the fans’ experience while staying in Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release. “They came through with a World Series win as promised by Cubs owner Tom Ricketts when we cut the ribbon on their new stadium in 2014.”
Gates will open at 10 a.m. with live music, food and beverages starting at 11 a.m. There will be photo opportunities with the trophy for a limited number of fans after the rally ends at 12:30 p.m. Details will be announced at www.sloanpark.com.
Those attending the event should treat it as a game day with parking off Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway and bag checks on entry into the event area.