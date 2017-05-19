The Arizona Game and Fish Department, together with boating professionals and enthusiasts nationwide, will demonstrate the importance of remaining safe on the water by participating in Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day, Friday, May 19.
The annual event, hosted by the National Safe Boating Council serves as a fun, educational element ahead of National Safe Boating Week, which runs from Saturday, May 20 to Friday, May 26. The event helps to raise awareness of different life jacket types, while demonstrating their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work, according to a press release.
“The life jackets of today are simply more comfortable and will help to save your life,” Josh Hoffman, AZGFD boating safety education coordinator, said in the release. “Arizona’s boating season has returned and many have already hit the water. While our lakes offer great family fun, the simplest thing anyone can do to protect themselves is to put on a life jacket.”
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in approximately 68 percent of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that approximately 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day coincides with the official launch of the 2016 North American Safe Boating Campaign, which focuses on educating the boating public about the safety and comfort of life jackets.
AZGFD and the National Safe Boating Council each ask participants to take a picture of themselves in their life jacket while at work and post it to the Ready, Set, Wear It! Facebook page (facebook.com/readysetwearit) or submit directly to the NSBC at outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org. Participants are also encouraged to tweet their picture using #readysetwearit.
Members of the boating public as well as those interested in showing the wearability of life jackets are encouraged to participate. More information about the event and safe boating is available at facebook.com/readysetwearit.
For more information on boating in Arizona or to sign up for a free safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/boating