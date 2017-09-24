Volunteers needed for Arizona Antelope Foundation project

The Arizona Antelope Foundation is seeking volunteers for a fence modification project Sept. 30 in southeastern Arizona, about 31 miles north of Willcox and one mile west of Bonita, according to a press release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The project activity includes modifying about three miles of existing boundary fence between the KJ and Bonita ranches. This will involve the removal of the bottom strand of barbed wire and replacing it with a single strand of smooth wire 16 inches above the ground. In addition, fence stays will be repaired or replaced as needed, and metal T-posts will be added at required locations.
This project, part of a larger ongoing restoration effort, will help to ensure that resident pronghorn and mule deer can safely utilize open grassland corridors without interference due to fence line obstructions.
The project begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The Arizona Antelope Foundation will provide dinners Friday and Saturday nights, as well as continental breakfasts Saturday and Sunday mornings. Volunteers are asked to provide their own lunch to eat in the field Saturday.
Volunteers also should bring work gloves, snacks, water, personal gear and an orange safety vest, if available (otherwise, one will be provided).
Sign up by Sept. 25 by e-mailing info@azantelope.org. Contact Glen Dickens at 520-247-4907 for more information. For a printer-friendly map to the campsite, visit www.azantelope.org.