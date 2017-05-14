Two AJHS baseball players sign their National Letter of Intent to play in college

Two Apache Junction High School baseball players signed their National Letter of Intent on Monday, May 8, to play for college teams. Prescott Horn, signed his NLI to play baseball at Otterbein College in Ohio. Ian McIntyre signed to San Diego City College in San Diego, California.
“Anytime, as a coach, you have a kid that is able to sign to go to college and play ball at the next level, that’s exciting,” AJ Coach Ray Figueroa said. “That means you did your job.”
Prescott, the catcher, was selected as the division player of the year in 2016 and 2017.
“Last summer I went to a showcase in California, and their (Otterbein’s) coach, I caught his attention apparently,” Prescott said. “Earlier this year I went on a visit to the campus up there and liked the area a lot.
Otterbein University is in Westerville, Ohio, about an hour northeast of Columbus.
“It just had that really college vibe, with the brick buildings and like the greenery around it.” Prescott said. “The campus was kind of close together so I wouldn’t have to walk forever to get from class to class.”
Prescott has not declared a major yet, but said he was leaning toward biology at one point.
“But that’s a little bit of a stretch for me,” Prescott said. “Everyone is like ‘that’s really hard,’ and I’m like ‘maybe, not.’”
Prescott is getting about 60 percent of his college schooling paid from academic scholarships.
“I kind of want to experience something different than just the blazing heat every single day, so I guess it’ll (snow) be new for me, and I’m kind of excited for it,” he said. “You know, I think there is better weather out there for sure.”
Prescott was selected the Division IV Player of the Year and First Team All Region.
“It shows that hard work does pay off,” Prescott said. “I think people have a bad view on Apache Junction baseball for the past couple of years but these last two years I think, it’s back-to-back player of the year, it shows there’s talent in AJ.”
Prescott said that it’s not just him that is deserving of the awards.
“He was like a coach on the field,” Coach Figueroa said. “A fireplug, he was gung ho all the time and he always wanted to show he was the best player on the field constantly.”
Prescott said that he wants to be remembered at Apache Junction High School for his hard work.
“I just want people to see me for the hard worker that I am both on the field and off the field,” Prescott said. “That’s all I really want people to know me as that I stayed the course and did what I was supposed to do and it paid off.”
Ian McInyre, second baseman for the Prospectors, will be heading to San Diego, California
“He wasn’t quite as vocal as Prescott but he definitely showed leadership,” Coach Figueroa said. “This kid, he swung a bat like I haven’t seen in a long time. When he hit the ball it made a different sound.”
Ian was unavailable for comment as of press time.
“Both of them are really smart. 3.5 (grade point average) and higher,” Coach Figueroa said. “It’s easy to coach when you’ve got smart kids.”
