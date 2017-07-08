Tiny tumblers learn skills at Apache Junction parks and rec

Tiny tumblers is a class offered by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation.
Michelle Peavley brought her son Jace to the class on June 16 after learning about it from friends in the Apache Junction Public Library’s Fun Van program, she said.
“Her son is also in the program, and they are about the same age and they get along great,” Peavley said.
Deidre Lawson brought two of her children to the class as well. Erynn is 6 and Ardan is 4.
“My older two have been in the home school program and we were just looking for the magazine to see what else we could use for the summer,” she said. “And they offered this for the little ones which they don’t usually have a lot for the little kids. So this we jumped on.”
Natalie Matthews teaches the class and was approached by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation to reintroduce the class, she said.
“I have been cheering since junior high, I’m in college now,” she said. “I started teaching at a competitive cheer facility. I still teach there and I work at the pool in AJ.”
The class is geared toward ages 3 and 5. Jace is 3.
Matthews can coach up to 16, she said, but since this is the first time the class is being offered they wanted to keep it small.
The students learn forward rolls, jump on a trampoline and do handstands.
“We’re trying to build little skills on top of each other,” Matthews said. “Then we work on handstands, bridges and we work on balance.”
“He likes the trampoline and doing the flips,” Peavley said. “He loves the little trampoline.”
Peavley said in addition to the tumbling class, she enrolled Jace in the swimming classes.
“I’m trying to keep him busy. He’s very hyperactive,” Peavley said.
The class isn’t just physical activity though, the parents said.
“Its good for their kids, it gets them ready for the future. It helps them communicate better with the kids, gets them used to listening to teacher-like figures,” Peavley said. “It’s very nice,” she said.
“I hope parents start talking to other parents and it brings more kids in, and eventually we can grow,” Matthews said. “It is just starting so we don’t have the best mats, but maybe if people are interested in it we can put more money towards it.”
For more information on the tumbling class, call Apache Junction Parks and Rec at 480-983-2181.