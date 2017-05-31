The state of soccer in Arizona

The most popular sport in the world is looking for a new home. That home could be Phoenix, an ideal candidate for Major League Soccer expansion. With the right timing, and the right components in place, soccer fans in the Valley can find a place to call home every weekend.
There’s been ups and downs for soccer fans in Arizona. The first major professional team didn’t make an appearance until 2013 and it’s been a bumpy ride since. However, times are changing and optimism is on the rise. Most fans believe it’s a matter of when Arizona gets an MLS team and not if.
Twelve cities submitted a bid for four expansion spots. With two cities to be announced this year, and the other two announced next year, the odds for Phoenix are looking good.
Bringing an MLS team to Phoenix won’t be easy and there is still a long road ahead. Brett Johnson, one of the co-owners and co-chairman for Phoenix Rising FC, is confident the ownership group can get the job done.
“I’m convinced that Phoenix is the best market in the country without an MLS team. You look at so many teams in the MLS expansion cycle that are coming through the minor leagues,” said Mr. Johnson. “I realized that the best pathway for Phoenix was going to be through the minor league team.”
Mr. Johnson and the rest of the owners have turned the team around in less than a year. In late 2016, the team formally known as Arizona United was re-branded to Phoenix Rising FC and the new owners did something that most Arizona soccer fans believed would never happen. They officially submitted a bid for the MLS to award an expansion team to Phoenix.
“I think for the group of us that represent the current ownership group, it was a real decision that the time was right to expand considerably the investment of the product on and off the field. I think the re-branding was an important part of that,” said Mr. Johnson. “But the biggest game changer of all was the fact that the ownership group said we’re going to build our own facility and we’re controlling our destiny. We went from playing in a baseball park to having a world-class minor league facility, in the best location in Phoenix.”
While Mr. Johnson resides in Los Angeles, his ties to Phoenix date back to 1973, and his goal was always to bring an MLS team to Phoenix.
“I was shocked when I was sitting in Los Angeles, watching the Galaxy win the MLS Cup, and at halftime Don Garber was talking about the expansion of the league,” said Mr. Johnson. “That’s when I had the epiphany of Phoenix not having an MLS team given the size of the market, given the Hispanic/Latino concentration, and the millennial concentration.”
Most fans also supported the two teams before Phoenix Rising. They don’t want to get too caught up in the hype again, but Mr. Johnson and the new owners believe this year is different from the others.
“All the credit goes out to the ownership group, these entrepreneurs are so passionate and so well-connected. It’s a combination of a very committed, deep pocketed, diverse and complementary ownership group,” said Mr. Johnson. “That’s step one, and step two is the stadium and the critical partnership with the Salt River Pima- Maricopa Indian Community.”
Phoenix Rising built its new stadium off the Loop 101 and 202 in south Scottsdale, partnering with the local Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The stadium was privately funded, so it didn’t cost the taxpayers money.
Not only has the new stadium already enjoyed three consecutive sellouts, but the owners also did something that no soccer fan in Arizona ever imagined remotely possible. They signed a player with international prestige and known worldwide, Didier Drogba. The Ivory Coast player has seen international success and many fans consider him a legend.
“First and foremost, he’s just an exceptional human being. He’s truly a global statesman and not just for soccer. His name and reputation, it transcends the sport of soccer,” said Mr. Johnson. “His arrival and his investment, both personally and financially, is a testament to soccer in America. For him to choose to partner up with us is a milestone on a lot of levels. I think it’s really made a statement just in terms of how committed we are to this endeavor.”
Soccer fans in Arizona will support a local team in whatever division they’re in. However, the main goal is to achieve first division status for Phoenix Rising and Mr. Johnson is expecting that will happen.
“I’m highly confident of it, in particular because of the success that we’ve achieved establishing Phoenix Rising. We’ve been incredibly well received by MLS. We’ve got amazing support from our league, the USL, and so I think we will get it but we have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” said Mr. Johnson. “We’ve gone from being 200 to 1 long shots in terms of MLS expansion, to the current oddsmakers have us at 3:1 and tied for fourth place in terms of current MLS expansion landscape.”
The bottom line for any sport teams success is fan engagement. For Phoenix Rising, that hasn’t been a problem.
“We had a high degree of confidence that if we build it, they will come. We’re comfortably ahead of where our projections were. We were forecasting about 75 percent of occupancy and I think we’re average about 110 percent in terms of our capacity,” said Mr. Johnson.
“We’re appreciative of the fans and of the support. They’ve seen some highs and some lows, but I think for all of us that have really been sticking with it, this is an exciting time. I’m absolutely grateful for everyone who’s contributed to help us get to where this is,” said Mr. Johnson. “It’s incredible what we’ve done in the last 120 days and I think we’re putting the right building blocks in place to bring an MLS franchise.”
Former Arizona Republic sportswriter Odeen-Jon Domingo is also confident Arizona is on the right path to bring a first division team to the state.
“The catalyst was Phoenix FC in 2013,” said Mr. Domingo. “That was really exciting, you actually had a group that came together that said hey we’re going to go at this and try to go out this the right way.”
Phoenix FC was the first professional soccer team to come to Arizona. Excitement was high with the announcement of the team, and fans were eager to finally have a professional team to support. They played their first season at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in Tempe, but after one season, the team re-branded and changed stadiums.
“There was this hype in the local soccer fan community that really thought Phoenix FC was going to be that team that was going to put Phoenix on the map for professional soccer,” said Mr. Domingo. “Obviously that didn’t come into motion. There were a lot of things that went wrong.”
After Phoenix FC dissolved, the team re-branded to Arizona United and moved its home games to Peoria, nearly 40 miles from their first stadium.
For many die-hard fans like Goyo Spradlin, the move wasn’t an easy one to take. Mr. Spradlin is the former president of La Furia Roja, one of the supporter groups for Phoenix Rising. They have been through it all. They started supporting Phoenix FC in 2013 and have remained faithful, even after two re-brandings and four stadium changes.
“It’s a little weird, as far as the constant moving and re-branding, it’s frustrating you know,” said Mr. Spradlin. “As a supporter you want to stick up for a name for life, but unfortunately these things weren’t sustainable so they had to restart, get new owners, get fresh money, and get fresh faces.”
There are a lot of reasons to believe that Phoenix is ready for an MLS team. They already have a team in each of the four major sport leagues in the U.S.
Not only does Arizona have Phoenix Rising playing professionally in the Valley, it also has a fourth-division team playing in Mesa that soccer fans can also support. FC Arizona plays in the National Premier Soccer League.
The teams play just a couple of miles away from each other and soccer fans in Arizona have been flocking to support both.
FC Arizona’s Director of Communication Garrett Cleverly is doing his best to get its name known in Arizona.
“We’ve been averaging about 1,500 fans for the season every game. We feel very comfortable and very happy with the number that we’ve been drawing and we expect that number to go up as the team continues to have success,” said Mr. Cleverly.
Mr. Cleverly has been following soccer extensively in Arizona for several years and he has seen the sport grow tremendously in recent years.
“When I launched my website in 2012, FC Tucson just had about a year under their belt and were just about to embark on their first PDL season. Preseason training for Major League Soccer clubs down in Tucson was also just starting,” said Mr. Cleverly. “In all reality soccer in Arizona has had its many ups and downs but 2012 was kind of really the turning point for soccer in this state.”
FC Tucson is a semi-professional soccer team founded in 2010. It plays in the Premier Development League, another fourth division league in the U.S. Soccer pyramid.
“The FC Tucson guys do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this state. Without the Tucson guys paving the way, I don’t think we would see the amount of success that we’re having now in the state of Arizona,” said Mr. Cleverly. “Those guys were really kind of the first guys to figure it out and actually make it a viable product.”
Mr. Cleverly is happy to see Phoenix has produced even more success than Tucson.
“Now I mean you look at Phoenix and you have two successful teams in town doing extremely well. That was the pipe dream years ago for people to even have one team,” said Mr. Cleverly. “Soccer in this state since 2012 is light years ahead of where it used to be.”
Not only is there an opportunity for professional soccer to thrive in Arizona, but amateur soccer has been growing exponentially every year. There are recreational leagues ran every night of the week.
Trevor Brandel helps run Small Goal Soccer, a local 6v6 league throughout several cities in the Valley and other states.
“Small Goal Soccer started as a group of 12 guys playing 6v6 pickup games in 2008,” said Mr. Brandel. “By mid 2009, early 2010, the league was officially up and running.”
What once started as a group of amateur soccer players getting together to play, has now grown into a well-connected soccer community in the Valley.
“As of today, there are nine leagues throughout the Valley Monday through Friday. We have leagues in Gilbert, Avondale, Tempe, Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Maricopa and Scottsdale. There are around 300 teams and over 3,000 current players in the leagues, just in the Phoenix area,” said Mr. Brandel.
With the amateur level soccer already a success in Arizona, Mr. Brandel believes the professional level can achieve the same success.
“I think the time is ripe for an MLS team to debut in Phoenix. Soccer is on the rise and a lot of people want to see a professional soccer team here,” said Mr. Brandel. “Running the leagues I’ve seen that soccer is something that can bridge communities from all over the world to connect with something loved by so many.”
