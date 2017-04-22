‘Swimmer’s itch’ reported at Canyon Lake

With recent reported cases of “swimmer’s itch” at Canyon Lake, there are some preventive measures that swimmers and families can take while visiting the lakes north of Apache Junction to reduce the odds of contracting the skin rash, according to a press release from Tonto National Forest officials.
Preventive measures include: avoid swimming or wading in shallow water with submerged vegetation, avoid marshy areas and avoid shallow areas where snails commonly are found.
“Swimmer’s itch,” also known as cercarial dermatitis, is caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites (larvae) of certain flatworms that can be encountered while swimming. These larvae burrow into the swimmer’s skin and may cause an allergic reaction and rash. Because these larvae cannot develop inside a human, they soon die.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “swimmer’s itch” is not contagious and is rarely dangerous, according to the release. The website is https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/swimmersitch/.