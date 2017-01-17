Superstition Horsemen’s Association’s tack-n-stuff yard sale Jan. 21
Superstition Horsemen’s Association’s Tack N Stuff Yard Sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Jan. 21, will be at 1740 N. Apache Drive (West Smoke Tree Street and North Apache Drive, one block west of Idaho and the Four Peaks Elementary school).
There will be a donation table for sale of items to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley or SHA’s Horse Welfare Fund. E-mail sha4horses@gmail.com for call 715-417-1295.
