Superstition Area Land Trust hike Feb. 15 in Superstition Mountains

Feb 13th, 2017 · by · Comments:
Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring a guided hike on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains. Leader Bonny Knowlton will guide participants on an easy, four-mile trek on the Lost Goldmine Trail. This hike will be for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran desert.
Hikers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Lost Goldmine Trail parking lot off Peralta Road in Gold Canyon (near the Don’s Camp and before the Peralta Trailhead). Bring water and a snack to eat on the trail. Also wear a hat and sturdy shoes.  Space is limited; e-mail Bonny at bknowlton@azsalt.org to reserve your spot.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie