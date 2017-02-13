Superstition Area Land Trust hike Feb. 15 in Superstition Mountains

Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring a guided hike on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains. Leader Bonny Knowlton will guide participants on an easy, four-mile trek on the Lost Goldmine Trail. This hike will be for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran desert.
Hikers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Lost Goldmine Trail parking lot off Peralta Road in Gold Canyon (near the Don’s Camp and before the Peralta Trailhead). Bring water and a snack to eat on the trail. Also wear a hat and sturdy shoes. Space is limited; e-mail Bonny at bknowlton@azsalt.org to reserve your spot.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.