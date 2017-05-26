Summer sports camps offered through parks and rec and AJHS

Summer is a time when kids might not get to participate in sports, but Parks and Recreation department in partnership with Apache Junction High School offers a few different camps.
The high school coaches lead the camps.
There is a basketball and softball camp for kids going into fifth through eighth grade, volleyball camps for students going into fourth through sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades, and then a soccer camp for ages 6 through 12.
“They are all open to boys and girls, but the softball camp is more geared towards girls because it’s girls fast pitch softball but we have had some boys sign up for it in the past and really enjoy it.” Gary Gartner, recreation coordinator for Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department said.
Gartner said that for each of the camps participants would be going through some of the basic instruction of the sports.
“The coaches bring a lot of their players out to work the different stations,” Gartner said. “They get a lot more one-on-one instruction.”
Norm Hoefer, the soccer coach at the high school said first his campers would work on ball control drills.
“We finish each session with a scrimmage,” Hoefer said. “That way they get to put into play what they’ve actually been working on.”
“Basic fundamentals, dribbling, passing, shooting,” basketball coach Scott Stansberry said of when asked what the kids will learn.
Stansberry will not be able to bring in current players to assist with the camp due to summer weight training at the same time, but will have former players who played under him, he said.
Gartner said that the camps have been running longer than the 12 years he has been employed with parks and rec, but sometimes sports are added or taken away based on interest.
“We’ve been doing the camp since 2005 when I became the head softball coach,” Ed Matlosz said. “It’s actually really nice, everything is covered, they do a nice job on that.”
Matlosz said his predecessor told him to “keep that going.”
“We get to learn some of the younger girls coming up and they get to experience how we coach and what we do.” Matlosz said. “A lot of times they I’ll keep the summer girls there to help and they’ll work out with the summer girls.”
Matlosz said his favorite part about working with the younger kids is their enthusiasm for the game.
“Working with the elementary school kids again,” Matlosz said “I had to student teach elementary for a semester so it brings me back to my student teaching days.”
Hoefer said he enjoys participating because of the community.
“For our team at the high school we preach community awareness and community involvement,” Hoefer said. “So it’s nice for the girls to go back and help out with those kids. And a lot of them came through parks and rec.”
“I get to see the young kids in the community, almost like future Prospectors,” Stansberry said. “Its great because we get to meet each other at an early age.”
“The awesome thing about it is that it is kind of a great fundraiser for their program.” Gartner said. “All the registration money that we receive for it gets paid directly, after it’s been paid to us, we cut that program a check for the full amount.
To register for any of the sports camps visit https://www.ajcity.net/296/Activity-Registration or call 480-983-2181. All camps are held at Apache Junction High School 2525 S. Ironwood Drive on the field or in the gym.
News Services Assistant Arianna Grainey can be reached at 623-445-2717, via e-mail at agrainey@newszap.com or on twitter at ariannagrainey