Still time to take swim classes with the city

Summer is a time when kids in Arizona want to hit the pool. Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Departmentoffer classes to teach kids the basics of swim.
“We offer a wide variety from our preschool beginner levels, our 3, 4 and 5 year olds, all the way up to our level fives, which is the more advanced, they’re doing more laps across the pool,” Jill Ruot, the recreation coordinator for fitness, said. “We also have our fitness swim class, which is a 50 minute class for those who are even more advanced than our level four and fives that want a longer workout. They do more drills, similar to what you might see in a recreational swim team atmosphere. They really perfect technique and work on endurance with their swimming.”
Beverly Melancon said her granddaughter Jocelynne Bateman has participated in Apache Junction parks and recreation programs before but never the fitness class.
“We thought it would be a good thing for her,” she said July 11. “And actually she is really enjoying it. This is her second day and she’s tired today but she’s really enjoying it.”
Randy Melancon, Jocelynne’s grandfather, said that she has completed all the swim levels but still needed the swim activity.
“This is a good one for her to learn to keep fit throughout the whole year,” he said.
“And as she grows up,” Beverly added.
The level classes run half an hour, Ruot said.
“In the mornings we start at 9 a.m. and we are done by 11:50 a.m.,” she said. “So there are five different time frames in the mornings.”
Jenny Gelbrich’s two children Henry, 9, and Will ,7, are in level 3 and level 2 respectively.
“We come every year to visit family and they were here for five weeks this summer so we decided to put them in swim lessons,” Gelbrich said.
Gelbrich said when they started the program they signed up to have Henry in level 2 and Will in level 1.
“I am super happy with what has happened with my boys this summer,” she said. “Will was not even wanting to get in the water unless somebody was holding him. Now he’s swimming. Jumping and swimming to the side. Swimming under water and above water.”
Gelbrich said the instructors were great for her kids.
“I just feel like all of the instructors do a good job teaching the skills,” she said. “They just run a really great program and I am super thankful that we got involved this year.”
There is still one more session of swim lessons left, before the pool closes for the summer. Classes are $25 each.
Kids can start classes as young as 6 months old in the parent assisted classes, Ruot said.
“If they (parents) are unsure of where to start their child, its best to come talk to one of the pool managers or myself that can kind of walk them through, ask them some specific questions,” Ruot said. “It’s always best to start at an easier level than more advanced. Because again, our focus water safety first, skills second.”
Superstition aquatic center is located at 1091 W Southern Ave. To register for classes visit https://www.ajcity.net/296/Activity-Registration.
