Sixth annual New Year’s Day Enduro Hangover 120 at Arizona Speedway

The Sixth Annual New Year’s Day Bomber Enduro is set to ring in the new year at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Arizona Speedway. Reining champs, past champs and championship hopefuls will all battle it out for 120 laps of Bomber action with limited yellow flags and wide-open action with the winner taking home $1,000 and the classic Enduro trophy, according to a press release.
Pure Stocks and IMCA Stock cars will also have a shot at a $500 payday as they race for 40 laps of exciting side by side action at the sixth-annual event.
Arizona Speedway is at 47346 N. Ironwood Road, within ET Motopark, 4 miles south of U.S. Highway 60 in Apache Junction.
Cost for this annual event is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Kids 11 and under will be free this race only. The cost is $30 for pit passes. Spectator gates open at 11 a.m. For more information, go www.ArizonaSpeedway.net or www.Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway.