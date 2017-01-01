Sixth annual New Year’s Day Enduro Hangover 120 at Arizona Speedway

Photo of Arizona Speedway courtesy of Desert Image Collection Photography.

The Sixth Annual New Year’s Day Bomber Enduro is set to ring in the new year at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Arizona Speedway. Reining champs, past champs and championship hopefuls will all battle it out for 120 laps of Bomber action with limited yellow flags and wide-open action with the winner taking home $1,000 and the classic Enduro trophy, according to a press release.

Pure Stocks and IMCA Stock cars will also have a shot at a $500 payday as they race for 40 laps of exciting side by side action at the sixth-annual event.

Arizona Speedway is at 47346 N. Ironwood Road, within ET Motopark, 4 miles south of U.S. Highway 60 in Apache Junction.

Cost for this annual event is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Kids 11 and under will be free this race only. The cost is $30 for pit passes. Spectator gates open at 11 a.m. For more information, go www.ArizonaSpeedway.net or www.Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway.

