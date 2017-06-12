Share thoughts on forest plan at Tonto National Forest meetings

Tonto National Forest officials plan to host eight Forest Plan Revision public meetings in June to discuss development of and ideas for revising the forest plan and the wilderness recommendation process.
Meeting dates, times and locations are:
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Tonto Basin Visitor Center, 28079 Highway 188, Roosevelt, Arizona
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Superior Junior/Senior High School, 100 Mary Drive, Superior, Arizona
- Thursday, June 15, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Cave Creek Museum, 6140 East Skyline Drive, Cave Creek, Arizona
- Friday, June 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. – noon
- 24th Street Conference Center, 1841 North 24th Street, #10, Phoenix, Arizona
- Monday, June 19, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Porter Elementary School, 1350 South Lindsay Road, Mesa, Arizona
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 5 – 7 p.m.
- Pleasant Valley Community Center, Highway 288, Young, Arizona
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Julia Randall Elementary, 600 South Green Valley Parkway, Payson, Arizona
- Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Cobre Valley Center for the Arts, 101 North Broad Street, Globe, Arizona
The agenda will include overviews by the Forest Service on the plan revision process and emerging issues, along with an introduction to the Wilderness Recommendation Process.
Attendees will be able to view background materials and indicate preferred topics for small group discussions.
Those with additional questions can contact the Tonto National Forest via e-mail at: tontoplan@fs.fed.us.