Share thoughts on forest plan at Tonto National Forest meetings

Jun 12th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Tonto National Forest officials plan to host eight Forest Plan Revision public meetings in June to discuss development of and ideas for revising the forest plan and the wilderness recommendation process.

Meeting dates, times and locations are:

The agenda will include overviews by the Forest Service on the plan revision process and emerging issues, along with an introduction to the Wilderness Recommendation Process.

Attendees will be able to view background materials and indicate preferred topics for small group discussions.

Those with additional questions can contact the Tonto National Forest via e-mail at:  tontoplan@fs.fed.us.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie