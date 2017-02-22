See World Series trophy Feb. 24 at Mesa’s Chicago Cubs rally

The city of Mesa and the Chicago Cubs are hosting a community rally noon-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway. The rally celebrates the return of the now reigning World Series Champion Chicago Cubs to Mesa for the kick-off of their 2017 baseball season. This celebration will not only feature speakers such as Manager Joe Maddon and several Cubs players but will also include the World Series trophy, its only public stop in Arizona on the State Farm Trophy tour.
The event will kick-off at 12:15 p.m. with a special program honoring the team lead by Mesa Mayor John Giles and the unveiling of the 2016 World Series Champions trophy.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. with live music from Top Cats and Sugar Thieves, plus food and beverages available for sale. The Chicago Cubs Team Shop will also be open to purchase souvenirs. World Series highlights will be shown on two large video screens. There will be photo opportunities with the trophy for a limited number of fans after the rally ends at approximately 12:45 p.m. Details will be announced at www.sloanpark.com.
Those attending the event should treat it as a game day with parking off Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway and bag checks on entry into the event area.