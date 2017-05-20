Salt River Tubing open seven days a week

Salt River Tubing’s opening day was May 1. Salt River Tubing is open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water-flow conditions permitting. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for details.
Relax and float on the cool and refreshing mountain-stream waters and experience the natural wonders of the mini-Grand Canyon of Tonto National Forest. Enjoy the beauty of a recreational paradise and catch a glimpse of the wild horses crossing mid-stream, blue herons gliding across the water and the mountains as tubers float by.
The cost is $17 per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing. Salt River Tubing is in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road.
Salt River Tubing accepts cash and credit cards. Credit card transactions require a valid driver’s license for identification and tube rental deposit.
Salt River Tubing officials recommend the following tubing tips to assist floaters in planning their floating beach blasts:
•A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.
•Children must be at least 8 or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service.
•Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.
•Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area and will be confiscated. Ice chests and coolers will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Use plastic bottles or aluminum-can containers.
•Drugs, alcohol and the Salt River do not mix. Responsibly appoint a designated driver before a tubing adventure.
•Pack floating-picnic items in zipped bags to keep dry. Stash and bag all picnic supplies in litter bags while floating.
•Ice chest/coolers: Fill with ice, sport drinks, fruit juice and water. One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.
•Sunblock, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing.
For more information about Salt River Tubing, visit www.saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture/U.S. Forest Service in Tonto National Forest.