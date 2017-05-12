Running is a tradition for the Harshman family

Running is a family activity for the Harshman family. Tina, the mom, is coach of girls cross country and track, her husband, Marty, is the coach of the boys cross country and three of their six children have participated in cross country and track at Apache Junction High School.
Mrs. Harshman, an alum of Apache Junction High School, participated a year in track and field when she was a student, but that’s not how she started coaching at the high school.
“My daughter was running cross country for the high school and I was at all of the meets and I had been running, just hobby running, for a few years, and they (the high school) lost their female coach,” Mrs. Harshman said. “The guys coach said ‘hey you’re always around anyway and I know you run, why don’t you coach cross country with me next year?”
She coached cross country for a few years and then, when the track position opened up, she was asked to take that over.
Mr. Harshman, who is also the school resource officer for AJHS and Cactus Canyon Junior High School as well as the D.A.R.E. officer for the entire district, said he got involved in coaching for the same reason as he enjoys his work as the SRO.
“Being able to interact with them on a more casual, non-law-enforcement basis, where I’m not enforcing any laws. I just enjoy interacting with the kids and forming a relationship with them,” he said.
Mrs. Harshman had two years of coaching her daughter, Kristin Whitten, now 25, then four years of coaching her daughter, Jessica, now 20, and she is now coaching her daughter Beebs, 15.
“I’m sure for them, it changes the dynamic because you have parent and coach at the same time. For me, it just added to it,” she said of coaching her daughters. “I thoroughly enjoyed having them on the team and I have never really had any problems being more competitive for them.”
Beebs said that while she enjoys having them as coaches because they push her really hard to do her best, sometimes it’s a challenge.
“Having to come off that finish line if I didn’t beat my personal record,” Beebs said.
She said the best part was that they’re there when she finishes and can congratulate her.
“I love having them there for when I need it,” Beebs said.
Kristin echoed that sentiment when in one race she was dead-last after being sick.
“She was able to be the coach and have the attitude of a coach to an athlete when they lose, but also be there as my mother and be like ‘you’re not a loser,’” she said.
Kristin said that it was fun because her mom was always very supportive.
One moment that stood out for Kristin occurred during one of her varsity meets during her senior year. She had come in second place out of all the runners.
“It was really cool to cross that finish line and have her hand me the card that told me what place I got,” Kristin said.
Mr. Harshman said that he has always been encouraging his kids and enjoys that aspect of being their coach.
“I get that opportunity in cross country,” Mr. Harshman said. “It’s hard for her (Beebs) having both mom and dad out there. I think that sometimes a kid wants to excel outside of their parent’s involvement.
“My hope for her is that she does a little better than she did each year,” Mr. Harshman said.
Beebs, who is a sophomore, has two more years left.
“I’m excited to see how they push me more and how I am able to do what they push me,” Beebs said. “Sometimes I’ll have my dad running behind me during practice, pushing me really hard.”
This year was also Kristin’s first year of coaching with her mother. She was brought to help to coach the distance runners in track.
“I have a lot of fun coaching with her,” Kristin said. “It was weird at first being the coach rather than the athlete but she was extremely supportive and helpful.”
