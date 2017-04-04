Recreation programs offered by city of Apache Junction

The following Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department events and programs are held at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, unless otherwise specified. Go to www.ajcity.net/registration for more information on how to register. Pre-registration is required for many of the classes and programs. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181. Follow the department @AJParksandRec on Twitter and on Facebook to stay up to date with upcoming events and programs. Do you have a passion, hobby or a specific skill that you would like to share with your community? AJ Parks and Recreation is looking for talented individuals to teach classes. The department is seeking both youth and adult instructors. For more information or to fill out a program proposal, visit www.ajcity.net/parks, e-mail JJ Underwood at junderwood@ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181.
Ongoing
Pickleball: The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center offers indoor pickleball lessons and indoor drop-in pickleball at designated times. The center has four indoor pickeball courts for all ages and levels of play. Pickleball is free to all members and open to the public for daily rates. Wooden beginner paddles and pickleballs provided. Pickleball is played as a drop-in game, first come, first served. Players sign in on a white board and play doubles to a score of 11. The city also has four outdoor courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, with reservations at $2.50 per court per hour, with paddles and balls not provided.
April 4-Tuesday
Kenpo Karate Adult: Adult Kenpo is a complete martial arts system that is great for self-protection and close-quarters defense. Kenpo is a fun, low-stress learning environment that puts a premium on technical mastery & improvement. Class meets 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Adult Kenpo is offered to ages 13 years and older. The fee is $40.
Kenpo Karate Kids: Kenpo provides physical activity, builds strength, coordination & confidence while providing the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle. Kenpo also builds on life skills and gives the student a greater respect for themselves and others. Uniforms are available for purchase through instructor. This class is offered for ages 8 -12. Class runs 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fee is $40.
April 6-Thursday
Belly Dance Basics: This course will cover belly dance moves for beginners. We will explore movement related to Egyptian dance looking at several Middle Eastern countries and Greece as well as American Cabaret styling. This class will include basic hip, arm and shoulder movements as well as beginning travelling moves. Class is held from 5:30 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. each Thursday at the MGC. Class is offered to ages 18 years and older. The fee is $24.
Belly Dance Technique and Choreography: This course will cover belly dancing moves for beginners and intermediate students and those who wish to have a deeper understanding of movement related to Egyptian dance including folklore. The class will include hip, arm and shoulder movements, traveling moves, put together in combinations and sequences. The students will learn choreographies to belly dance music that may lead to future performance opportunities. Class is offered to ages 18 years and older. The fee is $33 and class runs from 7:30 p.m.-8:50 p.m. on Thursday.